US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:34s
US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward

US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward

The US now has more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with states in the south and west seeing record high numbers each day.

While the daily death toll for the country as a whole is trending downward, some of those hot spot states are seeing an increase.

