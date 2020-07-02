|
US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward
The US now has more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with states in the south and west seeing record high numbers each day.
While the daily death toll for the country as a whole is trending downward, some of those hot spot states are seeing an increase.
