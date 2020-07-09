Carrying out maintenance on one of the UK's most dangerous shipwrecks in Kent

This is the sight of the dangerous shipwreck SS Richard Montgomery, in the river Thames.

Maintenance vessel 'Cameron' was observed Thursday afternoon (July 9) very carefully maneuvering and lifting up the marker buoys surrounding the wreck, so that they could be jet-washed off of barnacles and grime to ensure mariners can see them clearly.

These buoys will become all the more important in the future if the Government proceeds with having the masts of the wreck cut off above the waterline as has been announced earlier this year, with the Ministry of Defence expected to award the contract in November.