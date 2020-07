Monroe officer shot in the line of duty is home recovering after spending weeks on ventilator Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:38s - Published 1 week ago Monroe officer shot in the line of duty is home recovering after spending weeks on ventilator Six weeks into her recovery after being shot in the line of duty, Monroe Police Corporal Renae Peterson says she wants to thank each and every person who has expressed support for her as she continues her journey to get stronger. 0

