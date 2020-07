Milwaukee mask mandate sent to common council

The Milwaukee Common Council will vote MOnday afternoon on whether or not to pass a mask mandate for the city of Milwaukee.

THE PROPOSAL ADVANCED OUT OF COMMITTEE LATE THIS AFTERNOON. THE ORDINANCE ADVANCED OUT OF THE PUBLIC SAFETY AND HEALTH COMMITTEE ON A 3 TO 1 TO 1 VOTE.

ALDERMAN MARK BURKOWSKVOTED AGAINST IT.

ALDERMANKHALIF RAINEY ABSTAINEDTHE ORDINANCE CALLS FOR PEOPLEOVER THE AGE OF THREE TO WEARA MASK IN ALINDOOR PUBLICSPACES.

PEOPLE WOULD ALSO NEEDTO WEAR A MASK IN OUTDOORSPACES IF THEY'RE WITHIN SIXFEET OF SOMEONE NOT LIVING INTHEIR HOUSEHOLD.

ANY BUSINESSNOT ENFORCING THE ORDINANCECOULD FACE A FINE OR BE SHUTDOWN.

THE ORDINANCE'S AUTHORSAYS IT'S TIME TO GETSOMETHING DONE - AS CASENUMBERS NATIONALLY AND LOCALLYCONTINUE TO INCREASEAld.

Marina Dimitrijevic,Introduced ordinace(("We don'thave a lot of time.

THE NEXT STEP FOR THIS ORDINANCE IS - IT WILL GO TO THE FULL COUNCIL FOR A VOTE THAT MEETING IS SET FOR NEXT MONDAY AFTERNOON AT 1:30