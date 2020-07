Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau is off; UW hopes to reschedule Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:18s - Published 7 minutes ago Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau is off; UW hopes to reschedule 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BADGERS GAMEAGAINST NOTRE DAME- SCHEDULED FOROCTOBER ATLAMBEAU FIELD - ISOFF...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARDJOINS US WITH THEDETAILS...THIS IS BECAUSETHE BIG TEN HASDECIDED NOT TO PLAYANY OUT-OF-CONFERENCE GAMESTHIS FALL...BIG TEN TEAMS,WILL PLAY ONLYOTHER BIG TENTEAMS...THE CONFERENCESAYING IN ASTATEMENT TODAYTHAT IF IT IS ABLE TOPARTICIPATE IN FALLSPORTS...QUOTE "BASED ONMEDICAL ADVICE, ITWILL MOVE TOCONFERENCE-ONLYSCHEUDLES..."THE REASONING?THE CONFERENCESAYS...BY LIMITINGCOMPETITION TOOTHER BIG TENINSTITUTIONS...THE CONFERENCEWILL HAVE THEGREATESTFLEXIBILITY...TO ADJUST ITS OWNOPERATIONSTHROUGHOUT THESEASON...SO ESSENTIALLY,THIS IS ABOUTENSURING MOREUNIFORMITY, IN ANUNCERTAINSITUATION...THERE AREGROWING CONCERNSWITHIN THECONFERENCE THATTHERE WON'T BEFOOTBALL AT ALL THISFALL...BUT RIGHT NOW, ATTHE VERY LEAST...THAT MUCH-ANTICIPATEDWISCONSIN-NOTREDAME GAME ATLAMBEAU... IS OFF...WISCONSINATHLETIC DIRECTORBARRY ALVAREZSAYING IN ASTATEMENTRELEASED MOMENTSAGO...THEY AREEXPLORING OPTIONSTO RESCHEDULE THATGAME FOR ANOTHERYEAR...NINA...THANKS BRANDON.LEARNI





