Trash pile-up problem in downtown Chico

Mayor of Chico Ann Schwab says the city is already taking steps to fix the issue.

And clothing... stacking up at chico's city plaza... action news now's vanessa romo joins us live from downtown -- vanessa you took people concerns to city leaders, what did they tell you?

One council member i spoke to said he's not surprised... and the mayor--- she says its not okay and the city is working day and night to fix it.

When the pandemic came along, our city council, not me.

Our city council said let's go ahead and let people camp all over town because we don't want them to break up their encampments and get the covid virus, or infect other people... this video taken today --- the police department was told dont enforce the non camping laws anywhere in the city, not in the park... trash is piling up... people are asleep and camping in and around chico's city plaza.... leaving many community members concerned.

Regular working class people are just trying to take their families are just trying to take their families downtown to have a nice day and not have it ruined by people shouting obscenitiies nats and some times throwing needles around... the mayor of chico ann schwab agrees that this is not okay... people ask me isnt this one of your priorites and of course it is.

I am working every day on this item as well as city staff... she says the city and police department have been looking for shelter for people camping in the plaza for two days now.

40 million dollars is going to be available to butte county for low income housing, seven projects from the city of chico were submitted on july 1st and we're hopeful they will get approved.

Meaning 600 units will be available... she also adds the county will also get an additional 40 million by the end of the year.

We also reached out to vice mayor alex brown and randall stone--- they refused to speak to us.

In chico vanessa romo action news now.

Councilmember sean morgan announced today he is seeking a third term on the council in november's election.

It will be his first campaign running for the district 1 seat, under the new district voting system.

The governor