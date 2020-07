'Excess' deaths raise concerns about pandemic’s death toll in Florida

A protest is being planned in Martin County over whether or not residents should have to comply with the county's new mandatory mask mandate.

HAS BEEN ANALYZING STATE DATAON WHOPANDEMIC ..

AND DISCOVERS WHYTHE TRUE DEATH TOLL IS LIKELYHIGHER THAN WHAT THE STATE ISREPORTING.<< AS FLORIDA MAKES NATIONALHEADLINES FOR BECOMING THE“WORLDCOVID-1” REACHING RECORDHIGHS FOR DEATHS ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS& DATA WEANALYZED SUGGEST THEPANDEMICIMPACTS ON THE SUNSHINE STATEMAY BE DEADLIER THAN WHATSTATE LEADERS HAVE TOLD THEPUBLIC.

3:12- WEUNDERCOUNTING THE COVID 19RELATED DEATHS DR. TOM SAI ISA SURGEON AND HEALTH POLICYRESEARCHER AT HARVARDUNIVERSITY.

HE SAYS THE TRUECOST OF THE PANDEMIC CAN BESTBE DESCRIBED BY SOMETHINGCALLED EXCESS MORTALITY&00:43- ACROSS STATES AND ATTHE NATIONAL LEVEL WESEEING AN UPTICK OF DEATHS INWHAT OTHERWISE WOULD HAVE BEENPREDICTED DURING THE TIMEPERIOD.

LET ME EXPLAIN&GRAPHIC- THIS IS THE AVERAGENUMBER OF DEATHS IN FLORIDADURING THE MONTH OF APRIL OVERTHE PAST 5 YEARS.

YOU CAN SEEEACH APRIL, ABOUT 17,0PEOPLE DIE IN OUR STATE BUTTHIS PAST APRILSPIKED TO MORE THAN 19,000WHICH MEANS THERE WERE MORETHAN 2000 DEATHS ABOVE ANDBEYOND WHAT WAS EXPECTED UNDERNORMAL CONDITIONS.

THISWHAT THE HEALTH WORLD CALLSEXCESS MORTALITYGIVES US THE SENSE OF THE TRUEMAGNITUDE THE PANDEMIC IS THESTATE ONLY ATTRIBUTED COVID-19TO JUST OVER 1000 DEATHS ITREPORTED IN APRIL& DR. TSAIEXPLAINS WHY SOME OF THE RESTOF THOSE DEATHS COULD ALSO BEATTRIBUTED TO THE PANDEMIC1:57- PART OF DEATHS MAY BEDUE TO NON COVID CONDITIONSTHINGS LIKE HEART ATTACKSCANCER OR STROKE WHO WERE NOTABLE TO RECEIVE CARE DURINPANDEMIC EITHER BC OF FEAR OFCATCHING COVID IN THE HOSPITALSETTING OR HOSPITALS HAD TOPOSTPONE CARE IN ORDER TCREATE CAPACITY TO MEET THENEED OF COVID 19 CASES.

2:25YOU HAVE TO UNDERSTAND BOTH TOUNDERSTAND THE TRUE COST OFTHE PANDEMIC A LOOK AT THEPAST 6 MONTHS SHOWS WHY HEALTHEXPERTS ARE CONCERNED.

FROMJANUARY TO JUNE& FLORIDAREPORTED MORE THAN 8600 EXCESSDEATHSTHE STATE HAS ATTRIBUTED SOFAR TO COVID-19.

14:35- ITS ASCLOSE TO A SMOKING GUN AS YOUGET THEREON.

DR. TROY QUAST IS A HEALTHRESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITYOF SOUTH FLORIDA.

HE SAYS THEINCREASE IN EXCESS MORTALITYDATA IS A SIGN THE STATE MAYBE UNDERPLAYING THE VIRUS&ANDITS TRUE DEATH TOLL ONFLORIDA.

5:07- IT DOES LEAVEYOU TO THINK THERE MIGHT BEMORE INVESTIGATION NEEDED DR.TSAI AGREES&AND WARNS WITH THESTATEFLORIDAUP&WHILE FLORIDACONTROL IT IS QUICKLY CLOSING.14:17- THIS IS NOT THE TIMEFOR HALF MEASURES.

THIS IS ATIME FOR FOCUSED ACTION TOTRULY FLATTEN THE CURVE ON THEPANDEMIC IN FLORIDA.

WE DONWANT TO SEE THE PANDEMIC SHOWITSELF IN THE FATALITY NUMBETHATTAG WE LOOKED AT DATA AS OYESTERDAY BUT THAT COUNT ISCONSTANTLY CHANGING BECAUSEDEATH RECORDS ARE CONSTANTLYBEING CERTIFIED SO MEASURINGFLORIDAVIRUS WILL LIKELY TAKE YEARSTO FULLY UNDERSTAND.

KL, WPTVNC 5