Protesters Descend On Greenwood Village After Police Resolution

Greenwood Village resolution 'against the spirit' of new police accountability law, AG says



Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Thursday called a new measure from the city of Greenwood Village that shields officers from financial liability "against the spirit" of the recent police.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:05 Published 5 hours ago

Greenwood Village Defends Resolution To Protect Officers From Civil Liability



Greenwood Village is defending a new city resolution to protect its police officers from civil liability. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:49 Published 5 hours ago