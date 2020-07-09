Global  

Protesters Descend On Greenwood Village After Police Resolution
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Protesters Descend On Greenwood Village After Police Resolution

Protesters Descend On Greenwood Village After Police Resolution

The city passed its own resolution after the police accountability bill was signed into law.

