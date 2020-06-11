Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport – final handling tests on the Nordschleife

The new hyper sports car is undergoing its final handling tests at the Nürburgring before the chassis control software responsible for steering, dampers and ESC is locked in.

From this point until the start of production, all systems are checked whether they work together correctly in the stress test.

The engineers pay attention to the overall impression: “It's extremely important to us for the Chiron Pur Sport customer to instantly sense the much more radical approach we’re taking with this car in terms of driving dynamics.

With its unusual topography, numerous bends and the high-speed section from Döttinger Höhe onwards, the Nordschleife is very demanding for both driver and vehicle so it’s ideal for our new car, which is streamlined for agility and speed,” says Stefan Ellrott, Head of Development at Bugatti.

“This is why we’re running the final tests for fine-tuning the suspension and safety systems here in the Eifel.

In addition to driving on the track, we also go out on the motorways and public roads around the Nürburgring, since there are lots of roads with curves and hills here.

We are really satisfied with the results of our work.”