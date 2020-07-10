Global  
 

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News
Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh -- where he was arrested yesterday.

The police said that Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded, asserting that they had tried to get him to surrender.

Just an hour short of Kanpur, the car in which Vikas Dubey was being taken - one of three in the police convoy -- overturned on the rain-slicked highway and he tried to escape.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government after gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of murdering eight policemen on July 3, was killed in an alleged encounter by the police in Kanpur district.

India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.

With 475 new deaths, the fatality count has gone up to 21,604.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

