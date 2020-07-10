Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh -- where he was arrested yesterday.

The police said that Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded, asserting that they had tried to get him to surrender.

Just an hour short of Kanpur, the car in which Vikas Dubey was being taken - one of three in the police convoy -- overturned on the rain-slicked highway and he tried to escape.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government after gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of murdering eight policemen on July 3, was killed in an alleged encounter by the police in Kanpur district.

