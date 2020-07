Full story of Vikas Dubey's arrest: Ujjain police recount sequence of events

Madhya Pradesh police narrated the story of Vikas Dubey's arrest.

Dubey, a notorious gangster from Kanpur, was shot dead in an encounter on Friday.

He was shot after he tried to escape following an accident.

Dubey, who was being brought back to Kanpur, was arrested in Ujjain.

He was the main accused in the ambush and killing of eight Uttar Pradesh cops.

He had been on the run after the July 3 killing in Kanpur.