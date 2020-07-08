Global  
 

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood on a mirror after a broken bottle slashed his finger during a row with his ex-wife, a London court heard on Thursday.

