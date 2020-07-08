Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood on a mirror after a broken bottle slashed his finger during a row with his ex-wife, a London court heard on Thursday.

A woman who died after a crane collapsed onto houses in east London has been named by her family as June Harvey, 85.

Police raid addresses in east London Footage posted on social media showed at least two raids by armed police in Goodmayes, east London. It is unclear whether the incidents were related.The Met’s Redbridge Borough Twitter account said police activity in Goodmayes, east London, “relates to an operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing”.

Man who plotted gun and knife rampage at tourism hotspots jailed A jihadist who plotted a gun and knife rampage at busy London tourist sites has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.Mohiussunnath Chowdhury planned to target popular attractions, including Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus, using a gun, knife and van, last year.

Actor says allegation he held ex-wife up against fridge by the throat and said 'it would be easy to crush your neck' is 'fabricated and vicious'

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent arguement with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard. Adam Reed reports.

Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard.The actor has given his third day of evidence at his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper.