McGoldrick: Education key in racism battle Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 day ago McGoldrick: Education key in racism battle Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick played a leading role in encouraging Premier League players to take the knee following the restart and believes education is the key to change. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Klopp: Education key in racism battle



Jurgen Klopp says the issue of racism must be discussed with "intensity" as he condemned the offensive banner which flew above the Etihad Stadium on Monday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:21 Published 3 weeks ago