ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:28s - Published 3 minutes ago ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I'LL STICK WITH MY CHOCOLATE ANDCOOKIES AND CREAM, ANYTHING BUTTHAT.WE'LL SEE WHAT'S GOING ONOUTSIDE.IT'S PRETTY CLOUDY.WE'LL START OFF OUR FRIDAYMORNING.TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT.AS WE LOOK TOWARD CHULA VISTA,YOU CAN SEE THE CLOUDS DOWNBELOW.IT IS A PRETTY WARM START.LOW 60s IN ESCONDIDO, POWAY ANDFALLBROOK.HEAT ADVISORIES AND WARNINGSWILL BE IN EFFECT THIS WEEKEND.IT DOES INCLUDE HERE IN SANDIEGO AND ACROSS MUCH OFSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, IN FACT.BE PREPARED FOR A HOT WEEKEND.TEMPERATURES, SOARING 5 TO 10DEGREES BELOW NORMAL.TEMPERATURES ARE 2 TO 6 DEGREESWARMER.TOMORROW AND SUNDAY WILL BE THEHOTTEST DAYS.IT DOES LOOK LIKE WE'LL GET THATMMONSOON FLOW.A FEW SPRINKLES CAN'T BE RULEDOUT.IT'S NOT ONLY GOING TO BE WARM,IT'S GOING TO BE PRETTY MUGGY.WE'LL SEE TEMPERATURES IN THE80s.BACK INTO THE 70s EARLY NEXTWEEK.LOW 90s TODAY.MID 90s OVER THE WEEKEND.WE COULD SEE SOME AREAS GETTINGCLOSE TO THAT CENTURY MARK.800s RETURN BY TUESDAY.TEMPERATURES SOARING INTO THE900s.WHILE NOT LIKELY AT THIS POINT,A STRAY THUNDERSTORM IS NOT OUTOF THE QUESTION JUST BECAUSEWE'RE GOING TO BE DEALING WITHTHAT ANSOON MOISTURE.WE'LL BE DEALING WITH THAT AS WEGET THR





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tracking the Tropics | July 10, morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:11 Published 2 hours ago ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Jennifer Delacruz



ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Jennifer Delacruz Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:00 Published 11 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | July 9 Evening Update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:53 Published 13 hours ago