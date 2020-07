Officials Think the Future is Now When It Comes to Using Robots to Clean Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 minutes ago Officials Think the Future is Now When It Comes to Using Robots to Clean A solution to cleaning during the pandemic, may look a little futuristic, but officials think these robots can be the answer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this