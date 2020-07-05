Coronavirus cases surge following Trump rally

YOU RELAX... ANYTHING FROM GOINGFOR A WALK...TO TALKING IT OVERWITH A FRIEND.IT’S BEEN MORE THAN TWO WEEKSSINCE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPHELD AN INDOOR RALLY IN TULSA,OKLAHOMA...AND THE CITY HAS SINCE SET ARECORD HIGH FOR NEW INFECTIONSTHERE WERE NEARLY 500 NEW CASESREPORTED IN TWO DAYS... ANDTRENDS SUGGEST THEY WILLINCREASE.IT COMES AFTER A 20 PERCENTDECLINE IN NEW CASES LAST WEEK.HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE NOT TRACEDTHE

Cases cannot be linked directly from that rally as there were other events happening during that same time.

The New Hampshire rally comes as Donald Trump tries to recharge his campaign amid sagging polls and a...

The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number,...

Donald Trump's outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire comes as several states across the country...

Hans Solo The #Tokyo Metropolitan Govt reported 224 new cases of the novel #coronavirus on Thursday, an all-time high for the… https://t.co/JdWoVmgp7H 4 hours ago

News18.com Hong Kong's government on Friday said it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise… https://t.co/7F3JzwgTh8 3 hours ago

Corona Update Bot RT @news18dotcom : Hong Kong's government on Friday said it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise in cor… 3 hours ago

Daily Trust Oil prices fell on Friday, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on… https://t.co/VTGqk2aVHf 3 hours ago

Corona Update Bot RT @daily_trust : Oil prices fell on Friday, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on worrie… 3 hours ago

The Logical Indian Following a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to im… https://t.co/mmc5j6sbGz 22 minutes ago

where the mind is without fear RT @LogicalIndians : Following a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to impose… 13 minutes ago

Thoughts Aloud🌈#StayHome🇬🇧 @realDonaldTrump has no more excuses. He blamed mass #Covid19 cases on testing. Now figures for folk hospitalised a… https://t.co/fnW49RricX 3 minutes ago