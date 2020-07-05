Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus cases surge following Trump rally
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Coronavirus cases surge following Trump rally

Coronavirus cases surge following Trump rally

Covid cases surged in Oklahoma after President Donald Trumps rally.

Cases cannot be linked directly from that rally as there were other events happening during that same time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

YOU RELAX... ANYTHING FROM GOINGFOR A WALK...TO TALKING IT OVERWITH A FRIEND.IT’S BEEN MORE THAN TWO WEEKSSINCE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPHELD AN INDOOR RALLY IN TULSA,OKLAHOMA...AND THE CITY HAS SINCE SET ARECORD HIGH FOR NEW INFECTIONSTHERE WERE NEARLY 500 NEW CASESREPORTED IN TWO DAYS... ANDTRENDS SUGGEST THEY WILLINCREASE.IT COMES AFTER A 20 PERCENTDECLINE IN NEW CASES LAST WEEK.HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE NOT TRACEDTHE




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump to hold campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H., as several states report jump in coronavirus cases

Donald Trump's outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire comes as several states across the country...
USATODAY.com - Published

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number,...
WorldNews - Published

'Make-or-break moment': Trump heads to New Hampshire for campaign rally amid sagging polls, coronavirus fears

The New Hampshire rally comes as Donald Trump tries to recharge his campaign amid sagging polls and a...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

lpz3

Thoughts Aloud🌈#StayHome🇬🇧 @realDonaldTrump has no more excuses. He blamed mass #Covid19 cases on testing. Now figures for folk hospitalised a… https://t.co/fnW49RricX 3 minutes ago

jumbosocialmed

where the mind is without fear RT @LogicalIndians: Following a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to impose… 13 minutes ago

LogicalIndians

The Logical Indian Following a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to im… https://t.co/mmc5j6sbGz 22 minutes ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @daily_trust: Oil prices fell on Friday, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on worrie… 3 hours ago

daily_trust

Daily Trust Oil prices fell on Friday, adding to steep losses from the previous session, and were headed for weekly declines on… https://t.co/VTGqk2aVHf 3 hours ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @news18dotcom: Hong Kong's government on Friday said it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise in cor… 3 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Hong Kong's government on Friday said it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise… https://t.co/7F3JzwgTh8 3 hours ago

thandojo

Hans Solo The #Tokyo Metropolitan Govt reported 224 new cases of the novel #coronavirus on Thursday, an all-time high for the… https://t.co/JdWoVmgp7H 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US [Video]

Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US

Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average. This equates to 55 cases of the virus per..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US?

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:21Published