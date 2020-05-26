Global  
 

Philippine lawmakers vote against renewal of top broadcaster ABS-CBN | #TheCube
"This move solidifies the tyranny of President Rodrigo Duterte," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said after the vote.View on euronews

Philippines top broadcaster ABS-CBN denied new licence

 Government critics say the ABS-CBN shutdown is an attack on media freedom by President Duterte.
BBC News
Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel [Video]

Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Duterte's anti-terror law a dark new chapter for Philippines, experts warn

 Legal challenges mount against new law, which allows warrantless arrests and could affect delivery of coronavirus aid An anti-terrorism law that grants sweeping..
WorldNews
Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights [Video]

Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights

International flights have been allowed to resume flying into Manila with strict measures in light of the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Economic team sees signs of recovery

 ECONOMIC and finance officials on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, said the Philippines is starting to recover from what they described as the “toughest economic..
WorldNews

Philippines critics ask top court to suspend Rodrigo Duterte’s antiterrorism law

 Manila — Critics of a new antiterrorism law in the Philippines called on the country’s highest court on Monday to suspend the legislation, arguing it..
WorldNews

Burkina Faso: 180 bodies found in 'killing field'

 Pro-government forces battling jihadists were behind the deaths, Human Rights Watch says.
BBC News
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials [Video]

Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials

President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published
Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school [Video]

Burkina Faso conflict: HRW says 350,000 children out of school

Human Rights Watch says children beg for food or work, and many young girls are forced into early marriages.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:07Published

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

 Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally. Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the..
WorldNews

Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries

 BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on worries economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United..
WorldNews

PM Modi inaugrates Asia's largest solar power plant in Rewa

 The project has also received World Bank Group President`s Award for innovation and excellence and was included in the Prime Minister`s "A Book of Innovation:..
DNA

RoxieandMaya

HOPE🔚🔙🔜QUEN (PRIDE) RT @euronews: #NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial rose to a top worldwide trend on Twitter after lawmakers in the Philippines voted against the rene… 29 minutes ago

verhonica_myrrh

☽Moon Rose☯ #IbalikAngABSCBN #NOtoABSCBNFrachiseDENIAL #DefendPressFreedom "This move solidifies the tyranny of President Rodr… https://t.co/yv2OFK6uj9 2 hours ago

euronews

euronews #NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial rose to a top worldwide trend on Twitter after lawmakers in the Philippines voted agains… https://t.co/hMGKwEAvQq 2 hours ago