Seoul Mayor Found Dead After 7-Hour Search

Seoul Mayor Found Dead After 7-Hour Search Mayor Park Won-soon had been reported missing by his daughter after she found a note "like a will" on his desk.

Note of Park Won-soon, via NBC News The influential mayor's body was found close to where his cell phone had last been detected at Mt.

Bugak in northern Seoul.

Won-soon was considered a champion of human rights and gender equality.

Many thought he could be a potential presidential candidate for South Korea's upcoming elections in 2022.

On the Wednesday before his disappearance, Won-soon had been accused of sexual harassment by a former secretary.

Colleagues of the former mayor have described him as "harsh on himself but extremely generous to others." Lee Jong-kul, Colleague, via 'WSJ'