Marcellus Wiley offers a rebuttal to JJ Redick's comments on LeBron James and KD
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Marcellus Wiley offers a rebuttal to JJ Redick's comments on LeBron James and KD

Marcellus Wiley offers a rebuttal to JJ Redick's comments on LeBron James and KD

JJ Redick recently said that he believes that backlash LeBron James and Kevin Durant's faced for their free agent decisions was due in part to racism.

Hear Marcellus Wiley's rebuttal to Redick's comments.

Marcellus Wiley offers a rebuttal to JJ Redick's comments on LeBron James and KD

JJ Redick recently said that he believes that backlash LeBron James and Kevin Durant's faced for their free agent decisions was due in part to racism.
