Congratulations are in order for the 'Modern Family' actor as he and husband Justin Mikita have...

CARLETHOS "THIS WILL STOP THIS YEAR IN 2020. I PROMISE. AND WHERE IS THIS CHILD'S BIOLOGICAL PARENTS? WHO MADE THIS SHIT LEGA… https://t.co/jMQs2OfDva 3 hours ago

東京コミCon💕映画好き🎬医療関係者さん、ありがとう💞 RT @OnTheRedCarpet : This #ModernFamily just grew a little bigger 💙 CONGRATULATIONS to new dads Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita on we… 2 hours ago

3rd Hour of TODAY Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband welcome 1st child together https://t.co/C799Mav25e 2 hours ago

Andrew Mündenovskiy RT @outmagazine : Congrats to @jessetyler and @JustinMikita on their addition to their modern family! https://t.co/UUKft7ymB9 25 minutes ago