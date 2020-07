CDCR to release up to 8,000 inmates statewide in response to COVID-19

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has announced additional action to protect its most vulnerable population and staff from COVID-19.

CORRECTIONS ANDREHABILITATION HAS ANNOUNCEDADDITIONAL ACTION TOPROTECT ITS MOST VULNERABLEPOPULATION ANDSTAFF FROM COVID-19.IT ALSO IS ALLOWING STATEPRISONS TO MAXIMIZEAVAILABLE SPACE TO IMPLEMENTPHYSICAL DISTANCING...ISOLATION AND QUARANTINEEFFORTS.THE DEPARTMENT SAYS AROUND 8-THOUSAND CURRENT INMATESCOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR RELEASE BYEND OF AUGUST UNDERTHESE NEW MEASURES.THE C-D-C-R SAYS ALL INDIVIDUALSWILL BE TESTED FOR COVID-19WITHIN SEVEN DAYS OF RELEASE.SOME CATEGORIES OFRELEASES WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONALREVIEW FORCERTAIN INCARCERATED PEOPLE --AND SOME WILL BESCREENED ON A ROLLING BASIS.AND KERN COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY CYNTHIA ZIMMERRELEASING A STATEMENT ON THEANNOUNCEMENT....SHE WROTE IN PART -- QUOTE --"GOVERNOR NEWSOM HASMADE CLEAR TIME AND TIME AGAINHIS INTENT TO FILL OURCOMMUNITIESWITH VIOLENT FELONS.

HE HASREPEATEDLY ISSUEDCOMMUTATIONS FOR CONVICTED,NOTORIOUS KILLERS, AND NOWHAS OPENED WIDE THE FLOODGATESFOR VIOLENT FELONS TO BERELEASED INTO OUR STREETS.RATHER THAN IMPLEMENTPOLICIES THAT MAKE OUR PRISONSSAFE, HE HAS CHOSEN TOUSE THE PANDEMIC AS AN EXCUSE TOINTENTIONALLYCRIPPLE THE CRIMINAL JUSTICESYSTEM AND SINGLE-HANDEDLYOVERRULE SENTENCES SET BYHUNDREDS OF JUDGES ACROSSTHE STATE UNDER LAWS APPROVED BYTHE PEOPLE" -- END QUOTE.TO READ THE FULL STATEMENT --HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE -- TURNTO 23 DOT COM.IN LIGHT OF THE RECENT COVID-19RESTRICTIONS MA