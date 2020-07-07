Global  
 

Body of missing three-year-old girl found in Kansas City, police say
Video Credit: WDAF - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Police have found the body of a missing Kansas girl whose disappearance triggered a statewide AMBER Alert.

