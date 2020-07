Presidential campaigns both targeting northeast Wisconsin

PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP AND FORMERVICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN HELD EVENTSFOCUSED ONNORTHEASTWISCONSIN TODAY.NBC 26'S RACHELHOPMAYER COVEREDBOTH SIDES OFCAMPAIGNING DURINGTHE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.BONDI: OUR BUS TOURGOT POSTPONED, OFCOURSE.

SO THIS ISOUR FIRST TIME BACKON THE ROAD SINCECOVID.PAM BONDI, THEFORMER FLORDIAATTORNEY GENERALAND CURRENT CO-CHAIR OF WOMENFOR TRUMP,SPEARHEADED AWOMEN FOR TRUMPBUS STOP IN DE PERE,WISCONSIN TODAY.BONDI: EVERYONE'SRESPECTING SOCIALDISTANCING ANDWE'RE WEARINGMASKS WHEN WE'REASKED TO, AND BEINGJUST REALLY CAREFULAND GETTING TO MEETALL THE GREATPEOPLE AND IT'S JUSTBEEN A GREATEXPERIENCE.THIS IS ONE OF THECAMPAIGN'S FIRSTFORRAYS BACK TOIN-PERSONCAMPAIGNINGOUTSIDE THEPRESIDENT'S RALLIES.FOR THE PAST FEWMONTHS, THEPRESIDENT'S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGNHAS BEEN MANAGINGDAILY ONLINEPROGRAMMING...BONDI: BUT IT'S NICETO BE OUT MEETINGPEOPLE AND MEETINGTHESE NICE FAMILIESFACE TO FACE.

SOWE'RE STARTING THATUP AGAIN SLOWLY ANDWE'RE GONNACONTINUE WITH THEVIRTUAL PART OF THECAMPAIGN AS WELL.ON THE OTHER SIDEOF THE AISLE,WISCONSIN SENATORTAMMY BALDWINCONTINUES TOCAMPAIGN VIRTUALLYFOR FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOEBIDEN.BALDWIN: BEFORE THEPANDEMIC HIT, I WAS INCOMMUNICATION WITHTHE VICE PRESIDENTABOUT HOWIMPORTANT IT IS TOSHOW UP, AND NOWWE HAVE TO SHOP UPVIRTUALLY.IN ADDITION TODIRECT MAIL, SOCIALMEDIA, AND VIDEOCONFERENCING,SENATOR BALDWINFEELS THAT DIGITALMEANS HAVEPROVIDED NEWCONNECTIONSBETWEEN CAMPAIGNSAND VOTERS.BALDWIN: I WOULDALSO SAY WE'REFINDING TEXTING TOBE QUITE EFFECTIVEAS AS CALL TO ACTION.MEANWHILE THE2020 REPUBLICANPARTY STATE