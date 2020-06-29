Global  
 

Breathe- Into The Shadows Review | Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video
Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in lead, Breathe- Into The Shadows is story of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal.

Their daughter Siya is kidnapped and the kidnapper has forced the couple to go on a serial killing spree, as ransom.

Inspector Kabir (Amit Sadh) from Crime Branch is investigating these murders.

Breathe- Into The Shadows' supporting cast comprises of brilliant performers such as Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma, Saiyami Kher Plabita Borthakur, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shruti Bapna among others.

Here's our review of the show.

