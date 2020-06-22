Protesters rally against Serbian President

|
France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talksBRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Serbia scraps curfew plan for Belgrade after protestsThe government instead unveils softer measures, in what is seen as a climbdown by the authorities.
BBC News
Serbia mulls anti-virus rules as clashes erupt over lockdownSerbia’s authorities on Thursday are deciding what measures to impose to halt a surging spread of the new coronavirus, in the wake of two nights of clashes..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Belgrade protesters storm Serb parliament over curfewDozens are hurt as clashes erupt in Belgrade over restrictions imposed after a big rise in cases.
BBC News
Serbia Country in the Balkans
Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels
Aleksandar Vučić President of Serbia
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown
Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote
