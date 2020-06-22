Global  
 

Protesters rally against Serbian President
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Protesters rally against Serbian President

Protesters rally against Serbian President

Protests marred by violence, continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Olivia Chan reports.

France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talks

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Serbia scraps curfew plan for Belgrade after protests

 The government instead unveils softer measures, in what is seen as a climbdown by the authorities.
BBC News

Serbia mulls anti-virus rules as clashes erupt over lockdown

 Serbia’s authorities on Thursday are deciding what measures to impose to halt a surging spread of the new coronavirus, in the wake of two nights of clashes..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Belgrade protesters storm Serb parliament over curfew

 Dozens are hurt as clashes erupt in Belgrade over restrictions imposed after a big rise in cases.
BBC News

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels

On Sunday, the EU will mediate the first high-level meeting between the two sides since November 2018.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown

Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published
Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote

Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote

Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published

Protesters attempt to storm Serbian parliament building

Police fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators who tried to storm Serbia’s parliament on Friday...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Serbs storm parliament after lockdown measures reintroduced

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of protesters fought running battles with police and tried to...
Seattle Times - Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Serbian leader backtracks on lockdown amid chaotic protests

Covid-19 coronavirus: Serbian leader backtracks on lockdown amid chaotic protests Police fired tear gas at protesters in Serbia's capital today during a second day of demonstrations...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters attempt to storm parliament in Serbia as lockdown measures are reintroduced

Thousands protested in Belgrade on Tuesday as the Serbian president announced the reintroduction of lockdown measures.

Thousands protested in Belgrade on Tuesday as the Serbian president announced the reintroduction of lockdown measures.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:54Published
Serbia's ruling party claims election win

Serbia’s ruling party claims election win

Serbia's president toasts his election success, but not all parties recognise the result.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published