Class of 2020 joins forces with restaurants, caterers to make most of tough year
The COVID-19 pandemic has battered the food industry, while senior students in Massachusetts were robbed of many memorable events.
RESTAURANTS AND CATERINGBUSINESS SURVIVE.TED: WE KNOW THE RESTAURANTINDUSTRY HAS BEEN BATTERED.THE CLASS OF 2020, BUT BOTHSIDES ARE DOING THEIR BEST TOMAKE THE BEST OF A SITUATION.
PulpNews Crime Class of 2020 joins forces with restaurants, caterers to make most of tough year - Jul 11 @ 6:57 PM ET https://t.co/3ZoC0tyPO8 2 minutes ago