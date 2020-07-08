Global  
 

TRUMP WEARS MASK IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME DURING PANDEMIC
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed’s hallway as he began his visit.

He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.

Coronavirus.

New this evening -- for the first time during the pandemic, the president wore a face mask while in public.

Take a look -- the president wore the mask while visiting walter reed national military medical center in washington.

The president made the visit to meet with wounded service members and hospital staff who are treating coroanvirus patients.

Before leaving the white house he said quote "when you're in a hospital especially...i think it's




