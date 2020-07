Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude Graeme Souness pays tribute to the late Jack Charlton and credits him with 'sorting him out' and keeping him focused when the pair were at Middlesbrough. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this