Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch as Comet Neowise soars across the skies of England
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Watch as Comet Neowise soars across the skies of England

Watch as Comet Neowise soars across the skies of England

Photographer Mark McNeill captured this footage of Comet Neowise as it crossed over the UK.

Mark took this from Warton in Lancashire and with clever use of his lens manages to get a sense of the comet tearing through the skies

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Timelapse of Comet Neowise rising over skies above Yorkshire [Video]

Timelapse of Comet Neowise rising over skies above Yorkshire

A timelapse clip shows Comet Neowise rising above Yorkshire in the UK in the early hours of this morning (July 11th). The footage was captured on two DSLRs from Almscliff Crag near Harrogate which..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published
Spectacular view of Comet Neowise & rare Noctilucent clouds above the skies in Yorkshire [Video]

Spectacular view of Comet Neowise & rare Noctilucent clouds above the skies in Yorkshire

Stargazers in the UK have been looking to the skies recently, in order to secure their glimpse of Comet Neowise, that is showing over UK skies. This time lapse footage was captured at a rural beauty..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published
Comet Neowise sails above Swiss skies [Video]

Comet Neowise sails above Swiss skies

Footage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland. (July 8) The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published