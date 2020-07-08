Watch as Comet Neowise soars across the skies of England
Photographer Mark McNeill captured this footage of Comet Neowise as it crossed over the UK.
Mark took this from Warton in Lancashire and with clever use of his lens manages to get a sense of the comet tearing through the skies
Timelapse of Comet Neowise rising over skies above YorkshireA timelapse clip shows Comet Neowise rising above Yorkshire in the UK in the early hours of this morning (July 11th).
The footage was captured on two DSLRs from Almscliff Crag near Harrogate which..
Spectacular view of Comet Neowise & rare Noctilucent clouds above the skies in YorkshireStargazers in the UK have been looking to the skies recently, in order to secure their glimpse of Comet Neowise, that is showing over UK skies.
This time lapse footage was captured at a rural beauty..
Comet Neowise sails above Swiss skiesFootage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland. (July 8)
The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.