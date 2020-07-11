UN limits aid to Syria's rebel area after Russia opposes dual routes

A senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has hailed a comprehensive military-security deal recently signed with Iran as the first step to overcome..

A London man becomes the first British IS-supporter to die in Syrian Democratic Forces custody.

Syria aid deal: UNSC manages to keep only one crossing open In a setback for millions of displaced Syrians, several attempts to keep a second border crossing open failed to pass at the Security Council.

Country in the Middle East

Syria Country in the Middle East

47 countries including India will be presenting their Voluntary National Reviews at the United Nations meet

The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, everywhere, “but it does not affect everyone equally”, the UN chief said in his message for World Population Day, on..

Venezuela crisis: Security forces accused of human rights abuses A report by the UN expresses concern about allegations of torture and forced disappearances by security forces.