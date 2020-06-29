Poland votes: Poles head to the ballot box in knife-edge presidential election runoff
Polls suggest it is too close to call who will win the second round of Poland's presidential election, which may be decided on a small margin of votes.View on euronews
Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU tiesDuda's re-election crucial if ruling PiS is to deepen reforms that EU says increase political control over courts.
Polish election: incumbent wins first roundIncumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Poland's relations with..
Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor TrzaskowskiPoland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski