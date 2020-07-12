CFC earns 3-1 victory in first match since shutdown

Finally returned to fort finley!

Chattanooga fc christening the restart of live sports in the scenic city with an exciting, but fanless, match against the georgia revolution.

What a beautiful sight.

Cfc introducing its first ever professional starting 11 -- at a distance of course.

=== blue been waiting a longgg time to get back on the pitch.

They don't waste any of it.

Ian mcgrath with the laser leg.

First goal post shut down goes to chattanooga!

=== revolution evens the score seven minutes later.

Todd fidler sends a bullet into the back of the net.

1-1 at the 14 minute mark.

=== brian bement doing the most for cfc tonight.

This is towards the end of the first.

Trickles it in.

=== then in the second, the deal sealer.

No hope for georgia's keeper there.

Mcgrath with a game high two goals.

Keep that name handy.

He's one to watch.

=== cfc bringing soccer, and winning!

Back to the scenic city with a 3-1 victory.

Odd to have a match in fort finley with no drums or chants in the background.

However, the some chattahooligans weren't far away.

Just across the street, actually, at the team's hangout -- chattanooga brewing company.

Cbc hosting a watch party on the outside patio -- as fans enjoy the club's return.

Phil harris/chatt brew co cfo: "it's just very different.

It's tough for the players because they can't have any fans in the stadium, so we tried to create an atmosphere that was fun tonight.

And it will be nice to have all the players come over after the game, have a great time, the fans come over.

But right now we do the best we can do."

