Trump goes where Nixon would not in commuting Stone's sentence Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:49s - Published 6 minutes ago Trump goes where Nixon would not in commuting Stone's sentence President Trump has said he learned lessons from former President Richard Nixon’s past, but in using the power of his office to keep his friend and adviser Roger Stone out of prison he has now crossed a line that even Nixon never crossed during the Watergate scandal. 0

