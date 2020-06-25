Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike

It's not every day that you come across someone who looks like Jennifer Aniston — let alone someone who could be her twin.

After all, despite having blonde hair and blue eyes, the actress has a very distinct look.

So then, you can imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon an Instagram photo of a woman who looks nearly identical to the Friends star (save for her signature beachy blonde hair, that is).