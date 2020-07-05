Global  
 

The now-international doughnut company was founded by Kentuckian Vernon Rudolph.

Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef, rented a building in what is now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and began selling its Krispy Kreme doughnuts on July 13, 1937 to local grocery stores.

Live and Benefit Cocert was held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia, the concert raised millions in benefit of those affected by famine in Ethiopia.

Over a billion people tuned in around the world to watch the show.

The Somali National Army invaded the disputed Ogaden region between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The war lasted for 9 months and ended with a Somalian retreat.

Frustrated by its failing water system, Kinney, Minnesota declared the creation of the Republic of Kinney and sent a letter of secession to the U.S. Secretary of State

