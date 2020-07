Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition - Suzuka Circuit

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition stormed to a new front-wheel drive track record at Suzuka Circuit, Honda’s Formula 1 racetrack in Japan, with a time of 2 minutes 23.993 seconds.

Originally built as a test facility for Honda, the 3.6-mile Suzuka track’s figure-8 configuration today is known worldwide as a highlight of the Formula 1 season as a driver and fan favorite.