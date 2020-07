Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published 10 minutes ago Cases of 'broken heart syndrome' on the rise The condition can mimic a heart attack, and experts say it's caused by a surge of stress hormones. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YEAR.AT THE PENTAGON, LUCASTOMLINSON, FOX NEWS.CASES OF "BROKEN HEART SYNDROME"APPEAR TO BE ON THE RISE DUE TOTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC...ANDNOT THE KIND YOU MIGHT BETHINKING OF.IT’S AN ACTUAL CONDITION --FORMALLY CALLED "STRESSCARDIO-MYOPATHY".IT CAN MIMIC A HEART ATTACK.EXPERTS BELIEVE IT’S CAUSED BY ASURGE IN STRESS HORMONES.TWO HOSPITALS IN OHIO SAY DURINGTHE EARLY WEEKS OF THEPANDEMIC...NEARLY 8-PERCENT OFPATIENTS WHO ARRIVED IN THEEMERGENCY DEPARTMENT WEREDIAGNOSED WITH "BROKEN HEARTSYNDROME." THAT’S ABOUT FOUR TOFIVE TIMES HIGHER THAN SEEN INPRE-PANDEMIC PERIODS.DOCTORS SAY THE FIND