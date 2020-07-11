The state government of Karnataka has ordered a complete lockdown in Bengaluru and its surrounding rural regions after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Sudden surge in coronavirus cases causes complete lockdown in Bengaluru, southern India

Footage from July 12 shows empty streets and closed shops in the city.

The week-long lockdown will commence from 8 am on July 14 till 5 am on July 22.

The government, which initially ruled out another lockdown, was forced to take the extreme decision as cases rose over the last ten days.