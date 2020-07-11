Global  
 

Sudden surge in coronavirus cases causes complete lockdown in Bengaluru, southern India
The state government of Karnataka has ordered a complete lockdown in Bengaluru and its surrounding rural regions after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Footage from July 12 shows empty streets and closed shops in the city.

The week-long lockdown will commence from 8 am on July 14 till 5 am on July 22.

The government, which initially ruled out another lockdown, was forced to take the extreme decision as cases rose over the last ten days.




