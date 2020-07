Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health in video post Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health in video post Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini on Sunday posted a video to quash rumours of her ill health that started doing the rounds soon after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised with Covid infection. 0

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 21 hours ago