Mediaocean Buys 4C Insights in $150 Million Deal
Mediaocean, the New York-based firm, best know a software platform to manage linear advertising, has made a major move into the area of audience analytics and planning with the acquisition of Chicago-based 4C Insights.

The acquisition is for $150 million in equity and cash.

The Wall Street Journal first it  reported today.

CEO Bill Wise told the Journal: “Mediaocean has processed $70 billion of TV year after year—that has been the most consistent part of our business.

What we’ve started to see is, there is more and more fragmentation of that $70 billion,” Mr. Wise said.

“Users are consuming quote-unquote TV inventory on many devices.” Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C, will become president of Mediaocean; 4C founder Alok Choudhary will become chief scientist at Mediaocean, a role he currently holds at 4C, and will also join the firm’s board of directors.

