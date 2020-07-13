UK woman claims she found caterpillar in her Burger King meal

A burger bar customer was shocked after allegedly seeing a caterpillar crawling on her lettuce.

Julie Nicholas ordered a burger at popular fast-food chain Burger King in Shrewsbury, England on June 24.

At first, she thought it was a maggot that is crawling on her food but when she complained to the manager he assured her that it was a caterpillar.

Julie said she felt sick that the creepy-crawlie was inside her meal and she could not finish it.

She said: "I’ve spoken to the manager, he’s reassured me it’s not a maggot but a salad caterpillar, still not good enough though."