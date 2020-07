'City can now target summer signings' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:44s - Published 3 minutes ago 'City can now target summer signings' Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains why Manchester City can now 'go into the transfer market' after their two-year European ban was overturned. 0

