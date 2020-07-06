Global  
 

Coronavirus & Mask Mandate
As the state continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases.... and deaths.

Fs txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky new cases: 277 total cases: 19,653 new deaths: 4 total d ... these are the latest numbers.... with 277 more positive cases.

We are now at 19,653 overall.... according to the governor's office.

The state is also reporting four more kentuckians have died from the virus... bringing the death toll in the state to 629.

Governor beshear's mandatory mask rule is in full force.

But with the state still divided over the issue, questions remain about enforceability.

In tonight's top story at six.

abc 36's monica harkins is live at the capitol.

Monica, today governor beshear says he's proud of kentuckians so far.

Yes, during his afternoon coronavirus briefing today he says he feels like so far people are following the new mask rule.

Over the weekend several law enforcement agencies posted on social media saying...sheriff's offices and police departments "can only enforce laws that have been created by legislative action and voted into law.

The current executive orders do not fall under that category."

Governor beshear agrees, noting enforcement actually is in the hands of local health departments.

Law enforcement agencies say businesses have the right to refuse service if customers are not wearing a mask...and when that happens, officers or deputies can be called to enforce trespassing laws.

I asked governor beshear about this this afternoon...it starts with businesses.

"beshear: and i think like the clarity of no shoes, no shirt, no mass, no service.

It creates a clear, bright line that each of our businesses needs to be following, and it's not that they have to force a mask on somebody it's just don't serve, don't serve, you now have the black and white rule that's out there that if you don't provide the service everybody will wear that mask."

Beshear also compaired wearing masks to wearing a seatbelt in the car...it cant completely protect but it can help.

Live at the capitol monica harkins abc 36 news new coronavirus cases over the weekend




