Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests In Allentown After Video Of Police Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 04:20s - Published
Protests In Allentown After Video Of Police Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck
Joe Holden reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Video Of Police Officer Kneeling on Man’s Neck in Allentown Sparks Protests


TIME - Published Also reported by •News24NewsyUSATODAY.comAl JazeeraCBS 2Seattle Times


Protests after Pennsylvania police officer filmed kneeling on man's head and neck

Footage shot by bystander in Allentown appears to show officer using same restraint method deployed...
Independent - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle Times



Tweets about this

bertiegizmo69

Joanna RT @Independent: Protests erupt after another US police officer filmed kneeling on man's neck https://t.co/fDqScRCrW4 5 minutes ago

Isa_Bel8p

Isa RT @KDKA: JUST IN: There is outrage in Allentown Sunday morning after a video of a police officer holding down a man with his knee during a… 5 minutes ago

catlinhh

c RT @CBSPhilly: BREAKING: There is outrage in #Allentown Sunday morning after video of a police officer holding down a man with his knee dur… 20 minutes ago

malcolmeme

Malcolm Emerich RT @Bhuang2012: Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, a local activist began Facebook live streaming a call to action after a video of a local pol… 49 minutes ago

50smag

PEARL RT @CBSThisMorning: There were protests in Allentown, Pennsylvania after a police officer was caught on camera placing his knee on a man's… 5 hours ago

AndBarAElaine

Andrea B The video was recorded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday outside of St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital.… https://t.co/gY0RfKVznV 7 hours ago

dh_a_heller

Gesine Heller Protests erupt after another US police officer filmed kneeling on man's neck https://t.co/5HzoQ8Mmlf 8 hours ago

PBS39Channel

PBS39 RT @WLVRNews: WLVR’s @BradleyKlein spoke with @kayla_dwyer17, a reporter for @mcall, who was at the protests this weekend after a video wen… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protest Underway In Allentown After Video Showed Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck [Video]

Protest Underway In Allentown After Video Showed Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:53Published
Protest Set For Monday In Allentown After Video Showed Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck [Video]

Protest Set For Monday In Allentown After Video Showed Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:15Published
Another Protest Planned In Allentown After Video Of Police Officer Using Restraint Tactics Posted On Social Media [Video]

Another Protest Planned In Allentown After Video Of Police Officer Using Restraint Tactics Posted On Social Media

The video was taken on Saturday outside of Saint Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital and it's only 23 seconds long.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:16Published