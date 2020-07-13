Protests In Allentown After Video Of Police Officer Kneeling On Man's Neck

Joanna RT @Independent: Protests erupt after another US police officer filmed kneeling on man's neck https://t.co/fDqScRCrW4 5 minutes ago
Isa RT @KDKA: JUST IN: There is outrage in Allentown Sunday morning after a video of a police officer holding down a man with his knee during a… 5 minutes ago
c RT @CBSPhilly: BREAKING: There is outrage in #Allentown Sunday morning after video of a police officer holding down a man with his knee dur… 20 minutes ago
Malcolm Emerich RT @Bhuang2012: Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, a local activist began Facebook live streaming a call to action after a video of a local pol… 49 minutes ago
PEARL RT @CBSThisMorning: There were protests in Allentown, Pennsylvania after a police officer was caught on camera placing his knee on a man's… 5 hours ago
Andrea B The video was recorded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday outside of St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital.… https://t.co/gY0RfKVznV 7 hours ago
Gesine Heller Protests erupt after another US police officer filmed kneeling on man's neck https://t.co/5HzoQ8Mmlf 8 hours ago
PBS39 RT @WLVRNews: WLVR’s @BradleyKlein spoke with @kayla_dwyer17, a reporter for @mcall, who was at the protests this weekend after a video wen… 8 hours ago
Protest Underway In Allentown After Video Showed Officer Kneeling On Man's NeckJoe Holden reports.
Protest Set For Monday In Allentown After Video Showed Officer Kneeling On Man's NeckJoe Holden reports.
Another Protest Planned In Allentown After Video Of Police Officer Using Restraint Tactics Posted On Social MediaThe video was taken on Saturday outside of Saint Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital and it's only 23 seconds long.