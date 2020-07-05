Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said taking Wycombe into the Sky Bet Championship for the first time in their history was beyond his “wildest dreams”.The Chairboys secured promotion after a close-fought 2-1 victory over Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Jordan Hugill hurts both himself and Middlesbrough's hopes of Championship survival with a brilliantly lobbed winner for QPR.

Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966. His family said he passed away peacefully. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Wycombe win promotion to the Championship after beating Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship Wycombe will play in the second tier for the first time in their 133-year history after a 2-1 win over Oxford in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.A deflected Anthony Stewart header gave Wanderers an early lead at Wembley, but Oxford fought back in the second half, with Mark Sykes’ looping cross-shot levelling the score.