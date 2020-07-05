Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wycombe Wanderers F.C. Association football club
Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Wycombe edge past Oxford to secure historic promotion to ChampionshipWycombe win promotion to the Championship after beating Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
BBC News
Wycombe promoted to Championship for first time in club's historyWycombe win promotion to the Championship after beating Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
BBC News
Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Fleetwood Town (agg: 6-3): Chairboys to face Oxford in finalWycombe Wanderers withstand a brave display from Fleetwood Town to reach the League One play-off final.
BBC News
Gareth Ainsworth English professional footballer
Wembley Stadium Football stadium in Wembley, London
Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13Published
EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England
Fulham 2-0 Cardiff City: Mitrovic and Onomah goals boost top-two hopesGoals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah give Fulham victory over Championship promotion rivals Cardiff City.
BBC News
Fulham beat Cardiff to keep alive automatic promotion hopesGoals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah give Fulham victory over Championship promotion rivals Cardiff City.
BBC News
Middlesbrough 0-1 Queens Park Rangers: Jordan Hugill goal dents Boro's survival hopesJordan Hugill hurts both himself and Middlesbrough's hopes of Championship survival with a brilliantly lobbed winner for QPR.
BBC News
EFL League One Division in English football league system
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources