Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth savours ‘amazing’ Wembley win

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said taking Wycombe into the Sky Bet Championship for the first time in their history was beyond his “wildest dreams”.The Chairboys secured promotion after a close-fought 2-1 victory over Oxford in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

