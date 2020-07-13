Sherlock Holmes Movie (2009) - Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong

Plot synopsis: From director Guy Ritchie comes a fresh take on the classic master detective Sherlock Holmes.

Renowned "consulting detective" Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) has a reputation for solving the most complex mysteries.

With the aid of his trusted ally Dr. John Watson (Jude Law), Holmes is unequaled in his pursuit of criminals, relying on his singular powers of observation, his remarkable deductive skills -- and the blunt force of his fists.

But now a threat unlike anything Holmes has ever confronted threatens London ... and it's just the challenge he's looking for.

Also starring Rachel McAdams. Director: Guy Ritchie Writers: Michael Robert Johnson, Anthony Peckham, Simon Kinberg Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong