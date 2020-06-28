OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99. The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer for the complete edition of 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options. Additionally, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform. Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn' called 'Horizon Forbidden West'. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up.
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last." The decision by the tech giant might bring disappointment for people seeking affordable Google smartphones. After the discontinuation of the Pixel 3A, the only mobile phone that the company now sells in its store is Pixel 4 which is its flagship phone released in October last year.
Facebook is currently testing a dark mode for its mobile application after launching it on the desktop interface. According to The Verge, a very small percentage of people across the globe will be able to use the new mobile version of the feature. The dark mode has been introduced to cut down on the glare and provide a low-light gadget using time to the users. The feature comes to Facebook months after other applications like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp introduced it.
Google is working on several new features including background blur, low-light mode and background replacement images for its video calling application Meet. Alike rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet users will be able to either choose their own image or pick from several default options. Google confirmed to The Verge that in addition to background blur and background replacement images, real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants will be rolled out to the consumer version of Meet. Google integrated Meet into Gmail last month, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.
Platinum-blonde hair is pretty high-maintenance — it feels like roots show up approximately 15 seconds after bleaching. But even though Ariel Winter recently decided to make that major change, it seems she's otherwise rather low-maintenance — at least when it comes to cosmetics. The actor posted another look at her new hair color, this time wearing not even a hint of makeup. On Monday, July 13, Winter shared two photos and a video — all selfies — in an Instagram post. "Also...
Turner worked with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song. Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston's cover of "Higher Love," which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, writing that the song will be available on Friday.