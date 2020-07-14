Police believe death of man, 2-year-old-girl found in Akron driveway may be result of intentional hit-skip

Oklahoma records first child death from COVID-19



A 13-year-old girl with an autoimmune disease living with her family on post at Ft. Sill in Lawton is the first child to have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:40 Published 52 minutes ago

Eyewitness led Kansas police to trail where they found body of missing three-year-old girl



An eyewitness led police to the spot where three-year-old Olivia Jansen’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area, sources say. Credit: WDAF Duration: 02:42 Published 2 hours ago