Police believe death of man, 2-year-old-girl found in Akron driveway may be result of intentional hit-skip
Oklahoma records first child death from COVID-19A 13-year-old girl with an autoimmune disease living with her family on post at Ft. Sill in Lawton is the first child to have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Eyewitness led Kansas police to trail where they found body of missing three-year-old girlAn eyewitness led police to the spot where three-year-old Olivia Jansen’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area, sources say.
Rogue Retreat speaks out after homeless man killed in stabbingAn 18-year-old is in police custody following the incident over the weekend.