Union Public Schools votes to establish committee to review 'Redskins' mascot Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Union Public Schools votes to establish committee to review 'Redskins' mascot 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Michael F.H.T. RT @KJRH2HD: Union Public Schools votes to establish committee to review 'Redskins' mascot https://t.co/knPGJNLGdg 15 minutes ago 2 Works for You Union Public Schools votes to establish committee to review 'Redskins' mascot https://t.co/knPGJNLGdg 23 minutes ago Jody D RT @caydenmc: Union Public Schools votes to establish committee to review 'Redskins' mascot https://t.co/ncvc1SGacn 36 minutes ago Cayden McFarland Union Public Schools votes to establish committee to review 'Redskins' mascot https://t.co/ncvc1SGacn 37 minutes ago FacelessShade44 RT @KTULNews: BREAKING: Union Public Schools votes in favor of forming a committee to study the Redskins name and mascot to consider retiri… 2 hours ago NewsChannel 8 | KTUL BREAKING: Union Public Schools votes in favor of forming a committee to study the Redskins name and mascot to consi… https://t.co/XDW39KtaBU 2 hours ago NewThinq If public schools reopen, doesn't the DNC lose its most reliable source of foot soldiers and volunteers, teacher un… https://t.co/Zng7AKZZ7c 5 days ago Kim S⭐️⭐️⭐️ Public Schools should not be unionized. They should be Civil Servants and no unions used to buy politicians and v… https://t.co/G8NPtzX4qg 5 days ago