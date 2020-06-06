U.S. warship burning for a second day

Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water on Monday to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60.

A massive fire aboard a U.S. Navy ship has raged for two days in San Diego, despite efforts from hundreds of firefighters.

They battled the flames from air, land and sea on Monday to save the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The number of sailors and civilians injured in the fire also rose to nearly 60 people being treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck described the fight against a stubborn blaze: "Together we are fighting from above and below, helicopters above, the forward mast has collapsed, but the watering is in progress, we are keeping a good balance between both." The fire erupted on Sunday along with at least one large explosion in its lower cargo hold.

The 250 meter ship was docked for routine maintenance at its home port.

After the fire first began the flames spread upward throughout much of the ship and reached into its tower.

Because it was undergoing repairs at the time, only about 160 of the ship's 1,000 crew members were aboard and luckily all major munitions had already been removed.

The fire's cause was unknown, but a Navy spokesman told Reuters there was no evidence of foul play.